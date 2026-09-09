Iowa State Football Announces Schedule Change for 2027 Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are off to a strong start this season, and the team will be looking to play spoiler against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2.

To start the season, the Cyclones were able to secure a comfortable win over Southeast Missouri, and the Jimmy Rogers era has started out on a positive note.

In the win, Iowa State’s defense was really impressive, especially at getting to the passer. Isaac Terrell was able to record three sacks in the game, and the rest of the conference will certainly be on notice for the type of player that he could be.

On offense, while the team did score 38 points, there was some room for improvement. The Cyclones could have run the ball on the ground better, and they also could have been a bit more efficient in the passing game.

However, a win is a win, and while the team is preparing for the Cy-Hawk game, they have also made a recent schedule change for the 2027 season.

Iowa State Changes Schedule

Rogers will face his Alma mater a week earlier next year to kick off the season #ISU pic.twitter.com/CT7fRRzJng — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) September 9, 2026

While the 2027 campaign is still a year away, the Cyclones have switched the first game of the season next year up one week earlier to August 28th against South Dakota State.

This matchup will certainly be meaningful for Rogers with it being his alma mater, but it should be an easier matchup for the team to get some momentum. Now, with their opener moved up, they are currently scheduled to be off on September 4th of next season.

Creating a bye week right before their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk game could be a good idea to get some extra practice in and try to improve.

Furthermore, with the Cy-Hawk game set for September 11th of next season, it will then be followed up by their matchup against Bowling Green.

Based on the change, it would make sense that the September 4th slot is going to remain open as a bye week. Playing four games in as many weeks to start the year doesn’t seem like the best decision if it can be avoided.

Overall, as Rogers starts to rebuild this program, scheduling and setting the team up for success will be important. The matchup next year against South Dakota State should be a win and then followed by what appears to be a bye week before the Cy-Hawk game makes a lot of sense.