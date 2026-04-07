Iowa State Football Bolsters 2027 Recruiting Class With Three-Star Addition

With the Iowa State Cyclones preparing for the upcoming season, the team has been working hard of late to get acclimated with all of the new faces on the team. However, the coaching staff is also working hard to build for the future.

Following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones were a program that wasn’t left with much. New head coach Jimmy Rogers essentially inherited a blank slate, and he had to rebuild this team through the portal.

While Iowa State might not have gone after star players in the portal, they did add some good depth for the program on multiple levels. Furthermore, while the staff had to work on bringing in transfers, they also lost a plethora of recruits. Fortunately, Rogers was able to bring in a lot of his class from the Washington State Cougars, but it certainly wasn’t a perfect class for 2026.

Now, while the team did a good job in the portal, they are not going to want to do that every year. Rogers and the staff have been working hard to play a little bit of catch-up for the 2027 class. However, that hard work has paid off recently with the team landing a commitment from three-star wide receiver Bryson Thompson.

Thompson Bolster’s Wide Receiver Corps

***FOOTBALL RECRUITING*** BREAKING: Iowa State has landed a commitment from 2027 3-star WR Bryson Thompson after hosting the prospect on a weekend visit. He’s commitment #2 for Cyclones’ ‘27 class.



PROFILE: https://t.co/wR5rgILco7 pic.twitter.com/6Cl23NY43B — Bill Seals (@williamseals) April 7, 2026

According to Rivals, Thompson is ranked 100th among wide receivers in the 2027 class and 99th in the state of Texas. Rogers has been no stranger to casting a wide net in terms of recruiting, and having success in the state of Texas is a major positive.

Thompson is a speedy wide receiver who will likely be used in the slot for the Cyclones’ offense. The young recruit is just under 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds. Putting on some size will be important, but he is a good weapon underneath in the passing attack.

While it’s still early, Thompson is the second recruit for Iowa State in the 2027 class, joining running back Isaiah Hansen. New offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl is off to a good start, adding some talented players to the offense at skill positions, and that will be important for the team going forward.

The Cyclones appear like they are going to try to be a physical team on both sides of the ball in 2026, but going forward, they might be trying to add some more explosiveness on offense with the addition of their two recruits.