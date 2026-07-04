Iowa State Football Flipping Four-Star Recruit is Significant

With the 2026 college football season set to start soon for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team will be entering a new era under Jimmy Rogers.

Just before bowl season, the Cyclones lost their long-time head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. After being with the program for so long, it was a major blow to see their head coach leave.

Furthermore, with the transfer portal being the Wild West at times in college football, the roster for Iowa State was gutted. Fortunately, the team was able to bring in a young coach in Rogers who is hungry to prove himself at this level.

Due to the roster being decimated in the portal, Rogers had to get to work right away trying to build this team back up. The Cyclones lost a ton of talent, but the hope is that the depth they added will be good and help the team compete.

Furthermore, like most of the roster leaving, the team has also had to deal with losing recruits as well. It is going to be key for Rogers to build this roster long-term on the recruiting trail, and that is off to a strong start. Recently, Rogers and the Cyclones were able to flip four-star recruit Chuck Alexander from the Louisville Cardinals.

Iowa State Flipping Four-Star Player Is Significant

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Chuck Alexander Jr. has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Iowa State, @AllenTrieu reports🌪️



Read: https://t.co/txc0akTOk6 pic.twitter.com/TWqGsH6IXp — Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2026

The Cyclones have certainly not been known as a recruiting powerhouse during the Campbell era, but Rogers seems to be doing quite well in that area so far. It isn’t often that Iowa State lands four-star players, but getting Alexander is a massive addition. Furthermore, it is even more impressive that they flipped him from another school.

According to Rivals, Alexander is a Top 300 recruit in the country and ranks 40th at the wide receiver position. Also, coming from Ohio, he is the 14th-ranked player from his home state.

As the Cyclones enter this new era, landing a four-star player at the wide receiver position is a big deal for the program. This is a team that did just recently send some wide receivers to the NFL, and a player like Alexander likely will have those aspirations as well.

Overall, the 2027 class is shaping up to be a strong one right now. There has certainly been a bit of a focus on the offensive side of the ball, with their top three recruits so far being offensive players.