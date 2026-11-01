Iowa State Football Pulls Off Upset Win in Shootout Over Oklahoma State

The Iowa State Cyclones came into the week coming off a bad loss to the Arizona Wildcats. However, they were able to perform much better against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Iowa State got off to a great start in this one, with Aiden Flora scoring a touchdown on a 29-yard run. Getting off to a strong start for the Cyclones was a welcome change.

With the Cowboys coming into the game with a high-powered offense, it was a quick response on a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Drew Mestermaker was able to throw the touchdown pass to even things up at 7-7.

Following an interception by the Cyclones followed by a three-and-out, the Cowboys would strike next with a 59-yard touchdown pass. Iowa State would have a response with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to even things up at 14-14.

Iowa State would get really aggressive following the score with an onside kick attempt by Kyle Konrarady. The Cyclones would recover the kick and get themselves an extra possession. They would make the most of it with a touchdown pass from Jaylen Raynor to Jamal Polite Jr.

After the quick score by the Cyclones off the onside kick, it was another sustained drive by the Cowboys to tie it up. Mestemaker threw his third touchdown pass of the game to even things up.

Iowa State would get another extra possession in this one on a punt that was botched by Oklahoma State, and the Cyclones were able to recover. The mistake by the Cowboys ended up costing them three points to end the half.

Iowa State Offense Shines

Oct 31, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what ended up being a battle of offenses, the Cyclones were able to get a 10-point lead in the third quarter on an impressive 91-yard touchdown drive by Iowa State.

Things were looking good with a double-digit lead for Iowa State, but the defense would give up a big play right after to give it back. Caleb Hawkins would rip off a long run to bring the Cowboys back to within three in the blink of an eye.

The see-saw battle would continue with Iowa State coming right back down the field for another touchdown. Cameron Pettaway lined up as a wide receiver and looked the part on a long touchdown pass to give the Cyclones a 38-28 lead.

The shootout between the two teams would continue into the fourth quarter with Oklahoma State once again striking on a deep pass from Mestemaker for a touchdown. Even though Iowa State struggled offensively the previous week, it was Flora who ripped off a 75-yard run right after to once again give the Cyclones a two-score cushion.

To little surpise, the Cowboys were able to have another answer following that score. A 75-yard drive capped off with a Hawkins touchdown resulted in a touchdown and made it a 45-42 game. After a good defensive stop by Oklahoma State late in the fourth quarter, a rare mistake by Mestemaker ended up in an interception.

After the interception, the Cyclones couldn't put the Cowboys away with a touchdown, but they did kick a field to make it a 48-42 game. With a chance to seal the deal on defense, the Cyclones were unable to come up with the stop and Oklahoma State took a 49-48 lead with less than a minute to go.

Trailing by one, Raynor was able to come up with another big throw to Polite for 33 yards and put them right into field goal range. With a couple of runs by Flora, Konrardy was able to knock home the field goal for the win.

Next up for the Cyclones will be a game on the road against the Baylor Bears in what will be another tough matchup.