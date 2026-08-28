Iowa State Football's Biggest Remaining Question Before First Game

With the start of the season right around the corner for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team is getting set for the start of a new era.

As their Week 1 matchup looms against Southeast Missouri State, this will be a good game for the Cyclones to get their feet wet with a nearly completely new roster.

Iowa State was the team hit the hardest in the transfer portal, and it left incoming coach Jimmy Rogers with a really hard job to begin his career in Ames.

As expected with all of the new players, there has been no shortage of camp battles and speculation of what roles will look like for the upcoming season. However, while there are numerous questions in those areas, there is a bigger overall picture for Iowa State this year that is a bit more important.

Biggest Questions Revolves Around Talent Lost

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With an 8-4 record last year and some good talent on the team that was going to be seniors this year, the Cyclones appeared like they were going to be a really good team in 2026.

However, the departure of Matt Campbell resulted in a lot of those players following him to the Penn State Nittany Lions. When looking at what the Nittany Lions could be in the Big 10 with a favorable schedule, there is certainly a path for them to make the College Football Playoff with the core of Iowa State leading them.

With so many current unknowns for the Cyclones, easily the biggest question for them leading into Week 1 is just going to be whether or not they have enough talent to compete.

Rogers did a good job of working the transfer portal, but replacing that amount of talent lost was never going to happen. Iowa State will undoubtedly be taking a step back, but the question will be just how big of a step back.

Iowa State did have to bring in some players from non-Division I schools, and how they translate to the step up in competition will be key. Furthermore, a lot of the other incoming transfers weren’t from Power Four schools, making whether or not the team will be able to hang in the Big 12 a major question.

Overall, Rogers was able to bring in a lot of new players, but whether or not they will be capable of being Power Four talent this year will be the biggest question.