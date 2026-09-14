Iowa State Football's Defense Proved to Be Elite Against Iowa

It was a disappointing Saturday night for the Iowa State Cyclones in Iowa City, IA, as they fell in a heartbreaker to their rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, 16-13. It was an unfortunate result, but a great game where the Cyclones showcased tons of positives.

They led early, showed resilience, and had a solid game on special teams. But where they looked better than anywhere was the defensive side of the ball.

Is Iowa known for their lethal offense? No. But, going into 2026, many people were intrigued that the Hawkeyes could potentially have a good offense. With a potential top running back in the nation in Kamari Moulton, good receiving options, and an offensive line that ranks amongst America’s best, they were expected to have quite the offense. Furthermore, they showcased it in week one, when they beat the NIU Huskies 40-0.

Many thought that the Hawkeyes would dominate the Iowa State defense, but it was actually the complete opposite.

Iowa State Defense Proves to Be Excellent

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Kasen Thomas (9) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Jonah Dupont (99) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones held Iowa to just 16 points all night. Also, nearly every single group on the defense did their job to a great extent.

The linebackers were fantastic as a group. Sullivan Schlimgen continues to prove that he’s the heartbeat of the defense, putting up nine tackles, a team high. Carson Willich had six tackles, including one for a loss, proving that his veteran leadership was immensely important.

Beau Goodwin stepped up for four tackles as well to help the squad out. Without these guys, the run game would have done much, much better, and therefore given Iowa State a near 0% chance to win.

The defensive line was weird. While they didn’t get a single sack or tackle for loss, they were able to stop the run and force Hank Brown to make plays, which he was able to do. Caden Crawford had three tackles against his former team, and Bryson Lamb and Malaki Ta’ase had three as well.

The cornerbacks were great for the Cyclones as well. There were very few long balls that converted, and Seth Johnson performed a big hit to set the tone. David Coffey made four tackles, although a missed tackle almost cost Iowa State the game in the fourth quarter. As a group, though, they did well, making up for a poor week one performance.

The safety room was solid as well. Drew Surges had six tackles, ranked second on the team behind Schlimgen. Freshman Brody Miller also had three tackles, making plays on the biggest stage.

The defense overall had a fantastic game and put the Cyclones in a position to win the game. If a few more plays went Iowa State’s way, the Cy-Hawk trophy would be back home for a third year in a row.