Iowa State Football Seen as a Contender for Talented 2028 Quarterback Recruit

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for the upcoming season, and there will be a lot of anticipation about what the team will look like. However, while they are going to be focused on the season, there is also a need to build for the future.

Following the departure of Matt Campbell, the Cyclones lost a ton of their talent to the transfer portal, and this will without a doubt be a bit of a rebuilding year for the program.

Iowa State was likely going to be a Top 25 caliber team if not for all of their players leaving. With that being said, it was not possible for new head coach Jimmy Rogers to replace that amount of talent.

The new head coach and his staff will be working hard to build through recruiting, and they have seemingly done a good job so far. Now, as they start preparing and offering players for the 2028 class, the team will be monitoring a talented quarterback prospect.

Chad Simmons of On3 recently wrote about the recruiting for 2028 quarterback Luke Toland.

Toland Being Sought After

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 10 scholarship offers, the talented young quarterback is starting to gain some serious recognition coming out of Florida, and that will likely continue as he improves.

Toland has been putting in a lot of work and is seemingly improving while now getting the chance to be the starter for Bolles School. For Iowa State, their new coach Keith Heckendorf is the one who offered him to the program, and their relationship goes back to his time with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

“We’ve had that relationship since my freshman year,” Toland said to Simmons. “It’s been great continuing to build that. I spent more time with him, and I got to see the campus. We flew into Des Moines, then I got to Iowa State, and it was a nice college city. It felt awesome up there.”

As the new quarterback coach for the Cyclones, he is going to be working on developing the next batch of young quarterbacks for the school. While he will have Jaylen Raynor for this season, who he is familiar with from Arkansas State, the team will have to be looking ahead.

When looking at who will be the future starter at the position, it is a bit of an unknown with the new staff coming in and all of the roster turnover that they had.

Behind Raynor, they currently have Zane Flores, Connor Moberly, Wyatt Bohm, and freshman Hudson Kurland. There should be some good competition between all of these young players, and that will hopefully bring out the best in them.

With it being early in the process, the Cyclones don’t have any commits for the 2028 class, but they will be working toward that in the coming months. Furthermore, for the 2027 class, the only quarterback commit they have is three-star Cash Hollingshead.

As the season gets going and Toland starts his visits, it will be interesting to see where the Cyclones fall in the mix.