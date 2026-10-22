Iowa State Football Will Need Big Game From This Player to Upset Arizona

The Iowa State Cyclones have been playing better than expected so far this season, but with a 3-3 record, there is still plenty of work to be done.

Following the loss of their head coach and a majority of their roster, it was impossible to predict what this season would look like for the program. Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff worked hard to rebuild this roster, but the team was always going to be taking a step back.

Fortunately, with a 3-3 record and one win already in the Big 12, they are doing a bit better than expected. Making a bowl game would be a great accomplishment for the team this year after all of the changes, and that is still possible.

However, in Week 8, they will be facing a talented Arizona Wildcats team. With their strong start to the season, they are now ranked 25th in the nation, and this will be another major test for the Cyclones. If they are going to pull off the upset, they will need a great performance from Aiden Flora.

Cyclones Will Need Big Game from Flora

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Iowa State prepares for Arizona, it is clear that they are going to need a big game from arguably their best offensive player this year. The Wildcats feature one of the better passing attacks led by Noah Fifita.

The talented quarterback of Arizona is having a great year, and the Cyclones’ defense will be under a lot of pressure to try and slow him down. However, one of the best ways that the team will be able to combat that is by running the football.

It has become very apparent in the first half of the season that Aiden Flora is one of the best players on the team, and his ability to run the ball well has been the greatest strength of the offense.

So far this season, Flora has totaled 680 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and a really impressive 7.6 yards per carry average. Furthermore, while he has been a major factor on the ground, he has also totaled a couple of touchdowns as a passer and one touchdown on special teams.

Overall, Flora has been excellent for the team this season and is a main reason why they are 3-3 so far. Even though he wasn’t involved much in the offense last year, his development has been impressive. The talented running back is certainly a player who has made the most of the opportunity given to him.