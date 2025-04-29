Iowa State men’s track and field wins Drake Relays Cup title
It was a strong performance overall for the Iowa State men’s track and field team at the Drake Relays recently. The Cyclones scored 31 points overall, good enough to claim the Drake Relays Cup title over Iowa.
It marked the first time they have won the overall crown since 2021, as a victory in the sprint medley relay secured it.
Along with winning the sprint medley, Iowa State’s distance medley finished second and they scored points in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Mikey McClain, Ty Koehnk, Dugion Blackman and Darius Kipyego comprised the winning sprint medley in a time of 3:17.23. McClain and Koehnk are both native Iowans, as McClain ran for Dowling and Koehnk South Hamilton.
Leading throughout the race, this marked the third Drake Relays title in the sprint medley for the Cyclones, who also won it in 2018 and ‘21.
McClain and Koehnk also ran on the fourth place 4x100, with Koehnk running on the sixth place 4x400.
Kik Connell won the 3,000 steeplechase, recording the fifth-fastest time in the event in school history. The Charles City native is the second ISU female to win the event.
The 4x1,600 relay of Quinton Orr, Joash Ruto, Robin Kwemoi Bera and Devan Kipyego placed first. Orr is a Humboldt native and led off the relay.
Garrett Wagner was the runner-up in the hammer university division with a throw of 200-10, as Zach Verzani finished sixth in the hammer championship.
Both distance medley relays placed second, as the men’s quartet of Devan Kipyego, Calvin Curcija, Jacoby Harmon and Emanuel Galdino finished only behind South Dakota State. Becca Heitzig, Cameron Moon, Riley Beach and Bella Heikes comprised the women’s relay, placing second behind Utah.
The 4x800 men’s and women’s relays both finished second during the meet. Those included Kaia Holtkamp, Heitzig, Beach, Makayla Clark, Blackman, Leroy Russell II, Darius Kipyego and Galdino.
Justin Gleason was third in the long jump while Sydney Willits, competing unattached, was second in the World Athletics Continental Tour long jump.The winner was Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall.