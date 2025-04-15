Iowa State OL candidates Wade, Brent Helton headed into transfer portal
When the transfer portal goes live for the spring cycle on Wednesday, Wade and Brent Helton will be in it. The Iowa State offensive linemen announced plans to enter the portal, according to Bill Seals of Rivals.
The loss of the two is a big blow to the future of the offensive line for the Cyclones, an area that has been a strength in recent years. Wade Helton is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, with twin brother Brent Helton checking in at 6-5 and 320 pounds.
They held offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, oregon State, Minnesota and Utah coming out of high school in California. Wade Helton was a three-star by several recruiting services, taking a redshirt this past year.
Brent Helton was also a three-star recruit who picked the Cyclones over Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State.
“Thank you to our teammates, coaches and football state,” Wade Helton posted on social media. “We are grateful for our time at Iowa State.”
Brent Helton has not posted on social media but did retweet a story mentioning the two entering the transfer portal.