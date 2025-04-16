Iowa State softball takes care of in-state rival Iowa, 9-5
The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series trophy has already been secured by Iowa State, but the Cyclones are still seeking victories over in-state rival Iowa.
On Tuesday, that came courtesy the Iowa State softball team, as they dominated the Hawkeyes in Ames, 9-5. The two will square off a second time later this year in Iowa City, as that contest takes place April 29.
Sereniti Trice, Reagan Bartholomew, Karlee Ford and Isabelle Nosan each had two hits for the Cyclones, as Bartholomew drove in three runs. Ford and Nosan both pitched in with two RBI.
Jaiden Ralston picked up her seventh win of the season, setting a new school record in the process. The Cyclones also surpassed their single-season win total as a team with the victory.
A six-run fourth helped ISU break the contest open, as Bartholomew had two RBI with a double. Nosan also collected a double in the inning.
Iowa State clinched the Cy-Hawk trophy earlier this year, as they currently lead the standings, 14-10.