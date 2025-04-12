Iowa State softball upsets No. 17 Oklahoma State, sets program record in process
The Iowa State softball program is having quite the season, adding to it Friday with an upset of No. 17 Oklahoma State on the road, 5-4. With the victory, the Cyclones set a new school record for most Big 12 Conference wins in a season with eight.
They also picked up their fifth league series-opening victory, improving to 19-17 overall and 8-5 in the conference.
Freshman Karlee Ford drove in the game-winning run in the top of the eighth with two outs and the bases loaded. Jaiden Ralston earned the win in relief of Lauren Schurman, striking out two over four innings.
Jessie Clemons was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI at the plate, as Sydney Malott finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. She also reached on a walk.
Iowa State plays Oklahoma State in single games on Saturday and Sunday before returning home to host Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series in Ames on Tuesday.