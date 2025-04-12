Iowa State softball upsets No. 17 Oklahoma State, sets program record in process

𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘱: It was an eventful day in Stillwater, as ISU earned its fifth-straight series-opening win to secure the most Big 12 victories in a single season in program history, defeating No. 17 Oklahoma State 5-4 in eight innings.



