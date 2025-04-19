Iowa State softball wins fourth Big 12 Conference series
The Iowa State softball team continues to find exciting ways to win games, rallying on Friday for a 7-6 victory over Kansas in Big 12 Conference action at Cyclone Sports Complex.
With the win, the Cyclones (23-18, 11-6) picked up their fourth conference series victory of the season.
Sydney Malott hit her 10th home run of the season and Jaiden Ralston improved to 8-6 inside the circle with four innings of two-hit action with one strikeout. With a win on Saturday in the series finale, Iowa State would have its second conference sweep of the season.
Tatum Johnson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, as Malott drove in two, as did Reagan Bartholomew, who played the winning run with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Jessie Clemons added two hits, a run scored and an RBI while McKenna Andrews was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Cyclones last made the NCAA regionals in 2021 when they finished 34-23. They are seeking their first winning record in conference play in program history, as the 1987 team went 7-3 in Big 8 action.