Iowa State vs SEMO Score Prediction, Star Players, and Big Plays

We are less than a day away from Iowa State Cyclone football season to start back up again. This Saturday, they will take on the SEMO Redhawks in the first game of the Jimmy Rogers era.

SEMO has had a solid start to the season, taking down the Indiana State Sycamores in week zero, 23-21. Iowa State, of course, is yet to play a game.

Let’s make an awfully specific prediction for Saturday’s game in Ames, IA.

It’s going to start really slow for the Cyclones. While they are the much better team, two straight three and outs is going to hurt the team spirit, getting the crowd immensely nervous. But the vibes are going to get high quickly. The SEMO offensive line won’t be able to hold the exterior defensive line, forcing quarterback Braylen Ragland to make a poor throw, resulting in a David Coffey pick six near the end of the first quarter.

Cyclones Settle In

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a few more drives where neither team is able to do much, a Jaylen Raynor interception helps the SEMO finally get good field position, which ends on a field goal. With just a few minutes left in the half, it looks like SEMO actually has a chance to get a win. But it vanishes quickly.

The kickoff leads to a Cameron Pettaway touchdown on the return, something that really helps Iowa State get going into the locker room for halftime. The score will be 14-3.

The second half will begin with a Cyclone field goal, as Kyle Konrardy is able to get his name on the score sheet early into the season. A few drives later, Iowa State scores a touchdown, as Aiden Flora is able to get into the endzone to increase the lead to 24-3. SEMO’s offense is immensely stagnant throughout the entire second half, and they aren’t able to get anything going.

Konrardy hits a late field goal to increase the lead to 27-3, and a few minutes later the horn sounds to end the game.



It’s going to be a defensive battle in Ames, with a lot of sacks and a few interceptions each way. It’s going to be sloppy as well, but SEMO obviously look a lot worse than the Cyclones. While the first few minutes may be rough for them, Iowa State will be able to find their groove and be able to win by four scores.

The most valuable player of the game is going to be Isaac Terrell, who is going to get a sack as well as a tackle for loss, and Pettaway’s return touchdown is going to put him on the map.

But the reality is, anything can happen on Saturday, and that is what’s going to make the game, and the season, so special for the Cyclones.