Iowa State wrestling crowns five champions at home tournament
The Iowa State wrestling team had a big day at the Cyclone Open, winning five individual titles to go along with three runner-up finishes. They also had double finalists at 133 pounds and 149, with no bouts taking place there.
Kysen Terukina, Evan Frost, Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson and Daniel Herrera all secured bracket titles while Cody Chittum, Aiden Riggins and Sawyer Bartelt were second. Garrett Grice and Kane Kaaktgeboren made the finals at the double weights.
Jacob Frost had three major decisions at 141 pounds, besting Blake Cushing of Nebraska in the finals. Herrera downed Missouri’s Seth Nitzel in the heavyweight semifinals, 6-3, on his way to the title.
Johnson pushed his win streaky o nine in a row with three wins at 149 pounds.
Evan Frost won his first two matches before being paired up with teammates in the semifinals and finals. Neither of those matches were contested.
Iowa State returns to action on Friday when they host Oklahoma inside Hilton Coliseum. The dual will stream live on ESPN+.