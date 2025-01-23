Iowa State wrestling news: Heavyweight out for rest of year, latest rankings released
The hits just keep on coming for Kevin Dresser and the Iowa State wrestling team.
And not in a good way.
Heavyweight Yonger Bastida has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a lingering knee injury, the school announced.
“It is tough to lose a wrestler of Yonger’s caliber from the lineup,” Dresser said. “No one wants to be out there wrestling for the Cyclones more than Yonger. He tried to get back on the mat this season, but it is in his best long-term interest to heal up and pursue a medical redshirt to come back healthy next year.”
Bastida, who earned All-American distinction in 2022 at 197 pounds, is 75-22 overall with the Cyclones. The Trinidad, Cuba native earned wins over Ben Kueter and Iowa and Robert Platt of North Carolina earlier this year.
Seven Iowa State wrestlers in latest rankings
Seven members of the Iowa State wrestling team are featured in the latest individual rankings by The Open Mat.
Evan Frost is the highest-ranked active individual, as he is fourth at 133 pounds. Yonger Bastida, who it was announced will miss the remainder of the season, is also fourth at heavyweight.
Cody Chittum checks in at No. 9 at 157 pounds while Paniro Johnson is 10th at 149. Evan Bockman is 11th at 184, Jacob Frost is 11th at 141 and Kysen Terukina is 12th at 125 pounds.
Jacob Frost made a huge move, as he was unranked last week.
As a team, the Cyclones are ninth overall.
Iowa State returns to action when they host Oklahoma and Oklahoma State this Friday and Sunday. The dual with Oklahoma will air live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. CT while the match vs. Oklahoma State airs live on ESPN at 4 p.m. CT.
Friday’s dual will be the annual “Beauty and the Beast” event, as the Cyclone gymnastic team competes alongside the wrestlers inside Hilton Coliseum.