Iowa State wrestling starts busy weekend with Top 25 victory
The annual “Beauty and the Beast” event brought a record-crowd to Hilton Coliseum in Ames Friday night, and the Iowa State wrestling team delivered in the spotlight.
Behind eight wins in 10 matches, the 13th-ranked Cyclones remained unbeaten in Big 12 Conference action with a 25-6 drubbing of No. 22 Oklahoma.
MJ Gaitan had the highlight win of the evening, scoring a victory over No. 8 Gavin Sax at 174 pounds. Gaitan, ranked 23rd, picked up a 72 triumph for Iowa State (8-3, 3-0).
Evan and Jacob Frost, who are both ranked, each earned wins. Evan Frost, fifth at 133, topped No. 22 Cleveland Belton, 9-0, while Jacob Frost, No. 13 at 141, downed 19th-ranked Mosha Schwartz, 10-4.
Paniro Johnson, rated 11th at 149, topped No. 13 Willie McDougald, 4-2, while Aiden Riggins knocked off 30th-ranked Tate Picklo at 165, 7-3.
Evan Bockman picked up a decision, as did Nate Schon. Bockman has now won six straight matches and is 11-3 on the year.
True freshman Kane Naaktgeboren, a former standout at Linn-Mar High School in Iowa, earned his first dual victory. He bested Layton Schneider at 157 pounds, 8-3.
Iowa State returns to the mats on Sunday when they host No. 3 Oklahoma State. The dual will air live on ESPN at 4 p.m. Central time from Ames. The Cowboys are coached by former NCAA champion David Taylor.
No. 13 Iowa State 25, No. 22 Oklahoma 6
125: #29 Antonio Lorenzo (OU) dec. Ethan Perryman (ISU), 5-2
133: #5 Evan Frost (ISU) Maj. Dec. #22 Cleveland Belton (OU), 9-0
141: #13 Jacob Frost (ISU) dec. #19 Mosha Schwartz (OU), 10-4
149: #11 Paniro Johnson (ISU) dec. #13 Willie McDougald (OU), 4-2
157: Kane Naaktgeboren (ISU) dec. Layton Schneider (OU), 8-3
165: Aiden Riggins (ISU) dec. #30 Tate Picklo (OU), 7-3
174: #23 MJ Gaitan (ISU) dec. #8 Gaven Sax (OU), 7-2
184: #12 Evan Bockman (ISU) dec. Eli Cordy (OU), 7-2
197: Nate Schon (ISU) dec. Bradley Hill (OU), 14-7
285: #26 Juan Mora (OU) dec. #23 Daniel Herrera (ISU), 4-2