Iowa State wrestling will send eight to NCAA Championships

Evan Frost, Daniel Herrera earn at-large bids to nationals

Dana Becker

Evan Frost earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships for Iowa State.
Evan Frost earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships for Iowa State. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two more Iowa State wrestlers are headed off to Philadelphia for the NCAA Championships, as both Evan Frost and Daniel Herrera earned at-large bids.

Frost and Herrera join automatic qualifiers Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson, Cody Chittum, Aiden Riggins, MJ Gaitan and Evan Bockman in the field March 20-22. 

Johnson won his second Big 12 title this past weekend to earn a spot while the other five also placed high enough to advance. 

This is the seventh straight season that Iowa State has had at least eight qualify for nationals under head coach Kevin Dresser. 

Official seeds and brackets for all weight classes will be announced on NCAA.com Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. 

Iowa State NCAA Qualifiers

133 – Evan Frost

141 – Jacob Frost

149 – Paniro Johnson

157 – Cody Chittum

165 – Aiden Riggins

174 – MJ Gaitan

184 – Evan Bockman

285 – Daniel Herrera

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

