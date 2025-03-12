Iowa State wrestling will send eight to NCAA Championships
Two more Iowa State wrestlers are headed off to Philadelphia for the NCAA Championships, as both Evan Frost and Daniel Herrera earned at-large bids.
Frost and Herrera join automatic qualifiers Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson, Cody Chittum, Aiden Riggins, MJ Gaitan and Evan Bockman in the field March 20-22.
Johnson won his second Big 12 title this past weekend to earn a spot while the other five also placed high enough to advance.
This is the seventh straight season that Iowa State has had at least eight qualify for nationals under head coach Kevin Dresser.
Official seeds and brackets for all weight classes will be announced on NCAA.com Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa State NCAA Qualifiers
133 – Evan Frost
141 – Jacob Frost
149 – Paniro Johnson
157 – Cody Chittum
165 – Aiden Riggins
174 – MJ Gaitan
184 – Evan Bockman
285 – Daniel Herrera