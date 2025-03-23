Jacob Frost scores medal, wins final match at NCAA Wrestling Championships
It was a tough week for the Iowa State wrestling team, but it ended on a high note Saturday in Philadelphia from Wells Fargo Center.
Jacob Frost won his final match for the Cyclones, placing seventh at 141 pounds.
Frost defeated Vance VomBaur of Minnesota via major decision, 17-3, to earn All-American status. He went 34-9 this season, including a 4-2 mark at nationals.
Iowa State brought eight to the NCAA Championships, but Frost was the lone Cyclone to make it through to the medal round.
Frost became the 311th All-American wrestler for the Iowa State program and gave head coach Kevin Dresser one for the seventh straight season. Anthony Echemendia was an All-American last year at 141 pounds.
A sophomore from Louisiana, Frost and twin brother Evan Frost, will be two of the key pieces back for the Cyclones next season.