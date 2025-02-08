Iowa State Cyclones

Kevin Dresser earns 250th dual win as Iowa State tops Arizona State

The Cyclones won seven matches vs. Sun Devils in earning the victory

Dana Becker

Iowa State Wrestling coach Kevin Dresser reacts during Iowa State and Oklahoma State wrestling at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
The Iowa State wrestling team earned seven individual matches to take a dual from Arizona State, 26-15.

The win marked the 250th in the coaching career for Kevin Dresser and the 90th since joining the Cyclones.

Evan Frost, Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson, Carter Fousek, Aiden Riggins, MJ Gaitan and Nate Schon were all winners for Iowa State. Fousek scored a fall while Riggins and Gaitan picked up major decisions. 

Iowa State returns to action on Sunday when they host Pittsburgh live on ESPN+.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

