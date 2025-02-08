Kevin Dresser earns 250th dual win as Iowa State tops Arizona State
The Cyclones won seven matches vs. Sun Devils in earning the victory
The Iowa State wrestling team earned seven individual matches to take a dual from Arizona State, 26-15.
The win marked the 250th in the coaching career for Kevin Dresser and the 90th since joining the Cyclones.
Evan Frost, Jacob Frost, Paniro Johnson, Carter Fousek, Aiden Riggins, MJ Gaitan and Nate Schon were all winners for Iowa State. Fousek scored a fall while Riggins and Gaitan picked up major decisions.
Iowa State returns to action on Sunday when they host Pittsburgh live on ESPN+.
