Key Numbers From Win Against Texas Tech for Iowa State Basketball

With some revenge on their mind, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to secure a big win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Now, their quest for another Big 12 title will continue.

Coming off of what looked like it was going to be their best win of the Big 12 tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Cyclones were able to put together another really impressive performance against the Red Raiders.

Even though it was Texas Tech who jumped them a bit to start the game, Iowa State stayed composed and started to chip away at the lead. Once again, it was the defense that led the way for the program, and they were able to slow down one of the best offenses in the entire country.

Now, the team will be hoping that another win against a Top 25 opponent will move them to the two-line when the NCAA tournament starts. From this signature win, here are some key numbers from the game.

5

Even though it was an impressive victory for the Cyclones, they didn’t get much from their star shooter, Milan Momcilovic. The talented scorer finished with just five points and went a poor two-for-eight from the field and one-for-six from beyond the arc. While it might have been a disappointing showing, it is good that Iowa State proved that they can beat elite teams even if he isn’t at his best.

20

With a need for some help in the scoring department, with Momcilovic having an off night, it was Tamin Lipsey who stepped up and helped in the scoring. The senior dropped 20 points on a very efficient eight-for-12 shooting from the field, which included him going four-for-seven from beyond the arc. Even though he isn’t always asked to be a prolific scorer, Lipsey is very capable if the team needs him to.

18-13-6

For the second straight game, Joshua Jefferson looked like the player he was earlier in the season. The senior forward was able to record his 10th double-double of the season and is performing at a very high level.

If Jefferson is able to keep this up, Iowa State is going to be a real threat for not only the rest of this tournament, but in the NCAA tournament as well. When he was playing at an elite level, the Cyclones were one of the best teams in the country to start the season.