Looking Back at an Historical Career for Iowa State Cyclones’ Legend Tamin Lipsey

Tamin Lipsey is an Ames legend. He grew up in the small Iowa town, attending Ames High School for four years before committing to and attending the local college, Iowa State University. Four years later, the Cyclone will step on the court at Hilton Coliseum for one final game.

Lipsey had an incredible high school career. He played varsity basketball for four years as a Little Cyclone, and his senior year, he took Ames to a 4A Iowa State Championship, winning the game by 31 points. Lipsey was wanted by a few other teams like the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ultimately, Lipsey joined his hometown team, leaving the little Cyclones to join the real Cyclones.

Lipsey quickly showed that he was capable of competing at the highest level. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in his freshman season, helping the Cyclones reach March Madness. However, despite being a six seed, Iowa State fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first round, where Lipsey went just 2-for-9 from the field with five points. He knew that going into his sophomore year, he needed to take a jump for the sake of the team.

In his second year, Lipsey put up 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, while Iowa State won the Big 12 Championship by 28 points over the Houston Cougars. In the NCAA tournament, Lipsey absolutely dominated, putting up over 15 points in both opening weekend games, bringing Iowa State to the sweet sixteen. Unfortunately, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini in their third-round game, falling just short of expectations once again.

It was time for Lipsey’s junior season, where he was joined by a plethora of great players. Iowa State was immensely talented, and Lipsey was the veteran leader of the bunch. While his numbers took a hit (10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists), the team didn’t. Lipsey put up three 20-point performances throughout the season, and Iowa State was a three seed in March Madness. However, once again, they fell short of expectations. They took down the 14 seed Lipscomb Bisons but fell to the six seed Ole Miss Rebels in the second round.

All Good Things Come to an End

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After three elite seasons from the guard, but unfortunately three under-performing teams in March, Lipsey has been dominating his senior season. The guard is having his best numbers of his career, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Also, he is having his best defensive season as well. In addition, his leadership has been unmatched all year.

Iowa State is currently 24-6, on pace for a two or three seed, and a lot of the credit can go to Lipsey. An Ames native, a four-year player, a leader, floor general, and a dominant defender, Lipsey has done it all for Iowa State. The one thing he has left to do: Go on a March Madness run.

Lipsey is stepping on the court for the final time as a Cyclone at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday against Arizona State, where the Ames native wants one more game where he can dominate in his hometown.