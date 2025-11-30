Matt Campbell Believes This Reason Will Keep Players From Leaving Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their eighth win of the season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and will now be entering an interesting time of the year.
It was a solid showing by the Cyclones in their Week 14 finale against the Cowboys. Coming into the week, the team was expected to be a significant favorite, and while they didn’t blow out Oklahoma State, it was a comfortable win.
Iowa State will have one more game during bowl season in a couple of weeks, but between now and then, things could get chaotic. Players could be opting out of the bowl game and potentially pursuing other opportunities in the transfer portal.
While the regular season ended on a high note for the program, it is going to be an interesting couple of weeks. Hopefully, the team is able to remain largely intact because of what they built.
Cyclones coach Matt Campbell recently spoke with Alec Busse of 247Sports about the upcoming decisions players will have to make about whether to stay with the program or leave.
“Yeah, I hope so. I think the consistency that our program has had and who these guys are about is big, but it's a different time. This isn't college football.”
Consistency Should Be Appealing
Even though this year might not have gone as the team likely would have wanted to based on preseason expectations, they still have been able to win eight games, which is a very respectable number. Iowa State will undoubtedly be getting a chance to play in a good bowl game against a decent opponent, and to further prove themselves.
Over the last few years, especially, Campbell has really built something special for Iowa State. In 2024, they were in the Big 12 title game, and while they couldn’t get back there this year, the expectations were that they could. Not too long ago, eight wins in the regular season would have been considered a massive success. Now, that felt like a bit of a disappointment.
Campbell will undoubtedly be working hard in the coming weeks, preparing for signing day and also trying to get his players to remain with the program. Furthermore, they will also have to take a look at players from other schools that could help the program.
While the Cyclones will certainly lose people in the coming weeks, the consistency that Campbell has helped build for the program should limit the damage. Hopefully, he is right and the team will be able to go from their ninth win in a bowl game.