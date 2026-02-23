Milan Momcilovic Closing in on Program History for Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a disappointing loss on the road to the BYU Cougars, but they did see a star player reach an impressive feat.

It has been a frustrating season on the road for the Cyclones in Big 12 play. This is a team that has been fantastic all year, but with four road losses in the conference, it is fair to be concerned about it.

On Saturday night, they faced a hungry BYU Cougars team with one of the best players in the country. Provo was rocking all night and lived up to their reputation as being one of the best home courts in basketball.

Unfortunately, Iowa State was really taken out of their game in this one early on. The Cougars might not be known for their defense, but they played very well on that end of the court in this matchup. Furthermore, they were all able to double up the Cyclones on the offensive glass.

As expected in the loss, some of the key players for Iowa State struggled, and one of the main ones was Milan Momcilovic. The talented sharpshooter has been fantastic this campaign, but it was one of his worst games of the year on Saturday. However, with his one made three-pointer, he was able to join Dedric Willoughby as the only two players in program history with 100 made three-pointers in a season.

Momcilovic Closing in on Program History

100 3-Pointers!



Milan Momcilovic joins Dedric Willoughby as the only two players in program history with 100 3-pointers in a season.#Cyclones | #C5C | @MilanMomcilovi5 pic.twitter.com/7rxEkqSgg5 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 22, 2026

While his performance against the Cougars might have been a disappointing one, Momcilovic has had an excellent season for Iowa State. Reaching the 100 made three-pointers mark is a great accomplishment, and he very well could chase down Willoughby in their next game. In the 1996-97 season, Willoughby hit 102 three-pointers, but with Momcilovic at 100, that is a record that is likely going to be well-surpassed.

This campaign, Momcilovic has taken a massive leap forward, proving to be arguably the best three-point shooter in the country. With a percentage above 50 on the season and three games with eight three-pointers made, it has been a remarkable campaign for the junior.

While the last two games have been a bit of a challenge for Momcilovic, he will undoubtedly break the single-season record soon for the Cyclones. This will be a great accomplishment for the talented scorer, and he is a major reason why the team has been successful. Hopefully, he breaks out of the little funk that he has been in the last two games.