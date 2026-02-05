New Iowa State Cyclones Running Back Prepared to Make Impact

The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up National Signing Day and were able to get a few late additions to help improve the class.

Following the departure of Matt Campbell and the quick hiring of Jimmy Rogers, the Cyclones knew that this winter was going to be a wild one. Understandably, a majority of the players entered the transfer portal, with many following Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With a roster that was gutted, Rogers and the coaching staff had to work extra hard in the transfer portal to bring in talent. Fortunately, they were able to add a lot of quality depth to the program, and they will be hoping to sustain the level of success on the field that Iowa State has been accustomed to recently.

While bringing in players in the portal was key, Rogers also had to restock a recruiting class that was depleted. With a couple of late additions, including a four-star recruit, the Cyclones have been able to salvage the class.

Running back Gabriel Wilson recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about what he is going to bring to the table for the Cyclones after joining the program officially on Wednesday.

“I would say I’m a complete back, an all-down back. I’m able to catch out of the backfield, run the ball, block, and my speed really helps me stand out.”

Wilson is a Strong Late Addition

Due to Iowa State having to work overtime following the loss of their head coach, they made a couple of late additions to their 2026 recruiting class on signing day to help bolster the unit. One of the top ones was Wilson, who was a commit of Rogers with the Washington State Cougars.

However, despite a commitment to the New Mexico Lobos as well, a late push by Iowa State was able to get him to come to Ames. The talented running back is a three-star prospect and was ranked as the 76th best running back in his class, and a Top 200 player from Texas according to Rivals.

With the running back room for the Cyclones looking completely different following the departure of key players like Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, a player like Wilson is going to have the opportunity to earn a spot quickly. As a potential three-down back for the program who can run, catch, and block, the sky could be the limit for him.

