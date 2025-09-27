New York Giants Legend Believes Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Will Get Drafted
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a massive Big 12 showdown in Week 5 against the surprisingly strong Arizona Wildcats. Both teams are coming into the matchup undefeated, and both feature two of the best quarterbacks in the conference.
So far in 2025, the Cyclones are 4-0 and 1-0 in the Big 12 with a victory against the Kansas State Wildcats. This is a team that came into the year with some high expectations in 2025 after a strong campaign in 2024. Fortunately, they have been living up to it.
With all the changes happening in the Big 12, it is the Cyclones who are trying to emerge as a perennial contender with some of the bigger programs heading to the SEC. So far, that is working out well for Iowa State, but they haven’t been known as a football powerhouse.
However, they have started to produce some talented players that are performing well in the NFL currently. Players like David Montgomery, Brock Purdy, and Breece Hall are a couple of the recent standouts. Furthermore, another one of their current players could be joining that group soon.
New York Giants legend and former Super Bowl champion Phil Simms recently spoke about Cyclones’ quarterback Rocco Becht as a player with a lot of potential and someone that should get drafted.
Why Becht Will Be Drafted
The junior quarterback has been a very good player for the program since taking over as the starter in 2022. In his first season under center, he totaled 3,120 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions. It was an impressive first year as a starter, and he has been one of the main reasons for the recent turnaround of the football program.
When looking at his potential at the next level, there is a lot to like. As Simms mentions, Becht is a really good athlete with a powerful arm and the ability to hurt a defense with his legs. This is important in today's day and age at the position.
However, with a strong arm has come some issues in terms of his accuracy and throw types. Fortunately, putting some more touch on the ball is a lot easier to teach than it is to increase throwing power.
With a powerful arm and the ability to run the football as well, the Cyclones’ quarterback has a lot of the physical tools needed to be a successful player at the next level. Hopefully, he continues to develop, and he could perhaps be the next Iowa State quarterback to make the jump.