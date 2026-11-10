One Bold Prediction for Iowa State Basketball vs. Southern

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their third game of the season on Tuesday night, and they will be hoping to start a little winning streak.

Following a tough loss in the opener to the Memphis Tigers, the Cyclones were able to bounce back in a major way against Southern Miss. Iowa State doesn’t generally give up 80 points in a game, but that was the case against Memphis.

The Cyclones got back on track in a favorable matchup in their second game, and they held them to under 60 points. Even without star guard Killyan Toure, this is still a team that expects to be elite defensively.

While it was good to see them get back on track in that sense against Southern Miss, they also performed well once again on offense. With all of the new faces, it is going to take time for the team to gel, but there is some good talent on the team.

One of the players who has been able to take the team by storm early on has been forward Tre Singleton. The transfer forward is coming off the best game of his career and will be looking for more.

One Bold Prediction: Singleton Goes For 25 and 10

Nov 6, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton (0) dunks against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the plethora of transfers that the Cyclones brought in, Singleton has emerged as the best of the bunch early on. In his debut with the team against Memphis, he was able to total 11 points and 11 rebounds on a very efficient 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

While that was a strong game for Singleton in his debut, he was even better in his second with the team. Singleton was the focal point of the offense and did not disappoint.

In the win, he totaled 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and also grabbed nine rebounds. He very much looked like Joshua Jefferson in this one, and that is a great sign for things to come for the Cyclones.

Against another opponent that Iowa State should be able to handle rather easily, Singleton will be poised for another big-time performance. As long as he is aggressive in this one like he was against Southern Miss, there is no reason why he can score 25 points in this one. Furthermore, he has shown a knack for being very effective on the glass as well.

So far, the Cyclones have to be pleased with what they have seen from Singleton. On Tuesday night, it should be another big-time performance.