Predicting Outcomes in Final Three Games This Season for Iowa State Cyclones
After losing their fourth straight game in Week 10 to the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Iowa State Cyclones have seen their season come off the rails.
Just a month ago, the Cyclones were viewed as one of the best teams in the Big 12 and were ranked 14th nationally. Since then, they haven’t won a game, and they have been making a lot of mistakes that have cost them.
With three games left on the schedule, Iowa State will be hoping to finish strong, but there are certainly some concerns about the program going forward. This season has been a massive disappointment based on their expectations coming into the campaign. As they head into the final stretch, here are the win-loss predictions for the final three games of the year.
Week 11 @ TCU Horned Frogs
Throughout the year, this was always a road game that had the potential to be one of the hardest for Iowa State. Due to their recent struggles, that hasn’t changed, but the good thing for the Cyclones is that the Horned Frogs have had a couple of letdowns in the conference already.
This game will be a real test for TCU at home, but it could also be a look-ahead spot with the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, and Cincinnati Bearcats all coming up on the schedule.
Prediction: Iowa State Loses by 4
Week 13 vs Kansas Jayhawks
Like the Cyclones, the Jayhawks have not had a great season and currently sit with a 5-4 record. Neither Kansas or Iowa State is going to be playing in the Big 12 title game, and this will be a potential opportunity for either team to win down the stretch.
The Cyclones should be favored at home in this one and could snap what could very well be a five-game losing streak at the time of this matchup. Furthermore, another loss could really result in this being a poor campaign.
Prediction: Iowa State Wins by 5
Week 14 @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
In the final game of the regular season for the Cyclones, they will be playing what should be their easiest game of the conference schedule against the Cowboys. Early on in the campaign, Oklahoma State fired their coach Mike Gundy, and it hasn’t resulted in the team playing any better.
Even though Iowa State has not looked good on the road this year, this should be an easy victory and one that might be needed to become bowl eligible. With two games that could be tough before this one, Iowa State might need a win to reach six on the year.