Ranking Top Three Offensive Players for Iowa State Cyclones Through 10 Games
The Iowa State Cyclones have entered their final bye week of the regular season with a 6-4 record after finally snapping a four-game losing streak.
With a lengthy winning streak and losing streak this year already, there have been some highs and lows for the program so far. Coming into the campaign, this was a team that was expecting to contend for a Big 12 title. After a hot start to the season with the team being 5-0 and ranked 14th in the nation, it felt like that was going to be a real possibility.
Unfortunately, the long losing streak ended those chances, and the team is now trying to finish the year strong in order to have a respectable final record. With 10 games completed and just two games to play in the regular season, here are the top three offensive performers for the team so far.
Abu Sama III
Even though he has mostly been a backup running back for the Cyclones, there is no denying the talent that the junior running back has. When asked to step up into a larger role because of injuries, Sama rose to the occasion and played very well.
So far in 2025, he has totaled 588 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. With a 5.4 yards per carry average, he has been highly effective when running with the football. His 177-yard performance against the Colorado Buffaloes was also one of the best games from any player on the team this year.
Benjamin Brahmer
Even though the passing offense overall might be a bit of a disappointment for the program this year, the play from the tight ends has been strong. Brahmer has arguably been the best, and his numbers in the passing game have been strong.
This campaign, he has totaled 33 receptions, 388 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. He is second on the team overall in receiving yards, but first in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. With play from the wide receiver position being inconsistent, Brahmer has been a steady force at tight end.
Carson Hansen
Without a doubt, the top performer for Iowa State on offense this year has been their talented running back. Hansen has put together a very strong campaign despite missing about a game and a half of action with a concussion. Overall, he has totaled 721 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
The talented running back is also a factor in the passing game, totaling 15 receptions for 102 receiving yards. It has been a really strong year for Hansen, and with some of the struggles of Rocco Becht at the quarterback position, it has been he who has picked up some of the slack for the offense.