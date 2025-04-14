Spring transfer portal officially opens on Wednesday for college football
The next round of craziness out of the transfer portal begins on Wednesday with the official opening of the spring transfer portal cycle.
While players can announce plans to enter the transfer portal at any time, they cannot officially enter until Wednesday. This cycle runs through April 25.
The previous transfer portal window for college football was December 9-28 and saw thousands of players enter.
Rules of entering the transfer portal are pretty simple. To be eligible to play for their next school in 2025, players must enter the transfer portal officially on one of the days during the cycle. Graduate students can enter the transfer portal at any time.
If a player enters outside either of the two cycles, or outside a team-specific window that opens when a head coach leaves, they must sit out a season of competition.
Some of the key names currently set to be available this round include Nico Iamaleava, Julian Neal, Joe Cotton, Mikai Gbayor, Jaden Rashada and Johntay Cook. Iamaleava was the starting quarterback at Tennessee last year as a true freshman but asked to negotiate his NIL deal, promoting the program to move off him.
Rashada is also a quarterback who will be on his third team after committing to Florida, signing with Arizona State and attending Georgia. Cook is a wide receiver from Washington, Cotton an offensive tackle from South Dakota and both Neal and Gbayor are defensive players from Stanford and Missouri.
Iowa State is currently in the middle of spring practice but the Cyclones have not been mentioned as a team losing any key players at this moment. It remains unknown if they would be interested in anyone currently in the portal.