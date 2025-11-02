Star Player for Iowa State Cyclones Is To Blame for Recent Struggles
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their fourth straight loss after being defeated by the Arizona State Sun Devils at home. As a significant favorite in this game, it was a highly disappointing performance.
Coming into the week, the Cyclones figured to have an excellent opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak in the conference and keep their slim chances to compete for a Big 12 title alive.
Unfortunately, that dream is really over now with a fourth straight loss, and the team is going to have to look in the mirror and reflect on what is going on with the program. With four consecutive losses on their record, there is plenty of blame to go around. Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for the struggles has been the play of one of their best players, who is in a major funk.
Rocco Becht Seems Lost
When the losing streak started against the Cincinnati Bearcats, that was arguably the best game of the year for Becht. In that game, he totaled a season-high 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns as well.
Unfortunately, since that excellent performance, things have gone downhill for the junior quarterback. In the loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, he totaled just 205 passing yards with an interception. He followed that game up with arguably his worst performance of the campaign against the BYU Cougars. In what was a winnable game for Iowa State, Becht totaled three interceptions.
Things were once again a struggle for the Cyclones’ quarterback on Saturday against the Sun Devils. He totaled just 186 passing yards and threw another costly interception. For someone who has done a great job throughout his career, limiting turnovers and mistakes, Becht has experienced some serious regression in the last few games.
This is an offense that has been running the ball very well of late and has been able to avoid putting the quarterback in tough spots. However, he is missing a lot of throws, and something is just not clicking for him in the pocket.
It would have been shocking to say in the beginning of the year, but Becht has cost this team a lot of games now and he has become an issue at the quarterback position. With a tough game coming up on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs, it’s hard to imagine that Becht is going to be turning it around in that game.
Overall, if their talented quarterback was playing up to the level that the program expects of him, they likely would have a few more wins on their resume. Instead, they are now staring a five-game losing streak in the face.