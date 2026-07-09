Surprise Choice Named Best Player for Iowa State Football by Jimmy Rogers

With the college football season quickly approaching, the Iowa State Cyclones will be an interesting team to keep an eye on this coming season. During Big 12 Media Day, new head coach Jimmy Rogers spoke with the media about the outlook for the team.

Coming off a wild offseason, the Cyclones will have many questions to answer coming into the new campaign. This is a team that will be entering a new era with pretty much a completely new roster and coaching staff.

Iowa State was gutted when Matt Campbell left the program for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and it will be Rogers looking to rebuild this program as quickly as possible. His ability to recruit early on has been impressive. However, with the team being in rebuilding mode, this season could get a bit ugly at times.

Expectations for the program are extremely low, with some seeing the Cyclones as the worst team in the entire conference. However, while Iowa State might not be a contender for the Big 12 title, they do have some talent on the roster.

During Big 12 Media Day, Rogers spoke with William Seals of On3 about his star kicker, Kyle Konrardy, and said that he could be the best player on the team.

“I think he can change the game. I think, honestly, Kyle may be arguably the most talented player on our team. Although people say you brought a kicker to Media Days, I think he’s probably one of the best kickers in the entire country.”

Konrardy Provides Immense Value

Iowa State Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the ball for a field goal against Baylor during the fourth quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While a kicker sometimes can be overlooked, Konrardy is certainly one of the best in the country, and that will provide Rogers with a valuable weapon. As shown when he missed some time for the Cyclones last year, it negatively impacted the team.

Having a player that puts you in scoring range when the offense gets to the opponent's 40-yard line gives a play caller a lot of different options and allows them to be a bit more aggressive.

A player like Konrardy can be a game-changer for the team in terms of scoring and field position battles. While the Cyclones might not be the most talented team, having strong special teams can cover up some of those issues. Led by Konrardy, this unit is a strong one, and Rogers’ claim that he might be the best player on the team isn’t too far-fetched.