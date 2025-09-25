Surprise Player Lands on Injury Report for Iowa State Cyclones Ahead of Week 5
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their bye week with the hope of staying undefeated in Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats. Both teams have yet to lose at this point of the season, and this will be a significant matchup in the Big 12.
With the conference shaping up to be a tight race in the early going with plenty of teams appearing that they can contend, every game is going to be important for the Cyclones right now. They recently saw the Texas Tech Red Raiders get a statement win and emerge as a contender.
Before that victory by the Red Raiders, it was Iowa State who was being considered the top team in the conference, with the highest rating in the AP Poll as well. Due to a bit of a lackluster win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves heading into their bye week, the Cyclones have taken a bit of a hit in their ratings.
As the team heads into their matchup on Saturday night, they aren’t as healthy as they would like. Per Big 12 rules, the team released their injury report and there are some notable players who are out and one surprise on the list.
Surprise Player Lands on Injury Report
While it was already announced that the Cyclones were going to be without both of their kickers for this matchup, the team also had defensive end Tamatoa McDonough listed on the injury report as questionable.
This could be a significant development for the defense if he were to miss the game. McDonough has been solid for Iowa State this year, totaling eight tackles and two sacks. His best game of the campaign came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his absence would be missed.
Furthermore, even though it was surprising to see McDonough on the injury report, it was also surprising not to see cornerback Jontez Williams being listed. It is undoubtedly good news that Williams was able to practice despite leaving the game early in Week 3. Also, tight end Gabe Burkle is listed as probable, which means he should be returning.
Overall, the injury report doesn’t look too bad for the Cyclones heading into this one, but there will be some concerns about the kicker position. Chase Smith will be under a lot of pressure to step up, with the two other kickers on the team out. Hopefully, this doesn't come back to hurt the team.