This Key Area for Iowa State Cyclones Proving To Be Difference Maker

Following a bad loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to bounce back with a signature win at home against the Kansas Jayhawks. In the win, it was a total team effort.

Coming into a marquee matchup against the Jayhawks, the Cyclones needed a win following a disappointing loss to the Horned Frogs earlier in the week. With Kansas coming off a marquee win over the Arizona Wildcats, they were riding high coming into the matchup.

Even though it was a little bit of a slow start, Iowa State got rolling and was able to get a comfortable win against Kansas. The team really locked in on what they are good at, and that is playing strong defense and getting after offensive rebounds. The Cyclones were able to excel in both of those areas, and it helped contribute to a big win.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with William Seals of On3 following the big win for the Cyclones about the excellent team effort.

“I thought across all eight guys, everybody had significant contributions to the team winning.”

Iowa State Has Complete Performance

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against a great opponent like the Jayhawks, it was going to take a strong performance from the Cyclones to get the win, and that is exactly what they did. In the victory, star forward Joshua Jefferson was held in check a bit, with foul trouble being a major issue for him.

Fortunately, this is a team with multiple stars and some impressive depth. Both Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic were able to carry the load, and even with Jefferson in foul trouble, they didn’t miss a beat.

While both Momcilovic and Lipsey played well, the team really received a spark off the bench from Jamarion Batemon. The freshman guard helped knock the Cyclones out of a bit of a funk in the scoring department early and had one of his best games of the year. The 11 points from the freshman off the bench were a nice boost and helped the team build momentum.

As Iowa State continues to push on, the depth of the team and all eight players in the rotation being able to contribute is key. The Cyclones are a team that has proven that they can win games against great opponents, even if their star player is in foul trouble or having an off night. That is a rare luxury, and it is a reason why they are a contender.

