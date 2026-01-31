This Key Group Has Been Major Contributor for Iowa State Cyclones This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to pick up their 19th victory of the year on Thursday in what was one of the best games of the season for the program.

It has been a great campaign so far for the Cyclones. Through 21 games, they have a 19-2 record and are one of the best teams in the country. This is a program that has been firmly in the Top 10 of the AP Poll for most of the year and also got up to as high as number two following a 16-0 start.

In their most recent win against the Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State was able to get off to a remarkable start to the game, and they never looked back. Despite being down 3-0 at one point early, the Cyclones went on a 30-1 run to basically win the game in the first half.

It was a total team effort on both ends of the court, and Iowa State was extremely impressive. While the stars of the team have been generating a lot of the conversation, this is a program that has some excellent freshmen as well.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about the performance of his freshmen against the Buffaloes and as a group overall.

“We’re extremely high on that group in general. Obviously, Killyan’s had a remarkable freshman season. He does so much to impact winning, has such great energy and leadership.”

Freshmen Have Been Shining

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Cyclones usually being one of the best teams in the country year after year, it is key that they are able to recruit and develop players well. While they rarely get one-and-done players, they do count on their freshmen to contribute.

So far this year, Killyan Toure has been the most notable first-year player on the team. The talented guard is one of the best defenders in the country and is a total difference maker on that side of the court. Furthermore, Jamarion Batemon is also coming into his own off the bench, showcasing an ability to score for the second unit. Also, in the win over Colorado, big man Dominykas Pleta saw extended playing time and performed really well.

Getting production from the first-year players is not only important to help the team achieve what they want to in 2026, but also in the future. With both Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson being seniors, the Cyclones will be counting on this talented young group to continue to develop and help lead them next season.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: