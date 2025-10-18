Three Big 12 Games Iowa State Cyclones Should Be Focused on In Week 8
As the Iowa State Cyclones rest and try to make some improvements on their bye week, the Big 12 conference is really starting to take shape. With conference play starting up a few weeks ago, the standings and the teams to beat have started to become clearer.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Cyclones were considered to be one of those teams to beat in the Big 12. This was a team that got off to a 5-0 start and a 2-0 start in the conference. Unfortunately, they have lost two straight games and fallen to the middle of the pack in the Big 12 standings.
With seven teams currently ahead of them, Iowa State has a lot of work to do to get back in the mix. While winning games will be their top priority, they are going to need some help along the way. There is an excellent slate of games in the Big 12 in Week 8, and the Cyclones will undoubtedly be watching some very closely. Here are the top three games that Iowa State should have their eye on.
Cincinnati Bearcats @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
With the Bearcats currently sitting at 3-0 in the conference and now being ranked in the Top 25, the loss by the Cyclones to them on the road feels a bit better. However, the Bearcats hold a massive lead against them in the standings with a tiebreaker as well.
Road games are never easy in conference play, but Cincinnati will be facing a Cowboys team that is seemingly ready for the year to be over already. Barring something crazy, the Bearcats could be 4-0 in the conference and a real possibility to play in the Big 12 title game.
Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Arizona State Sun Devils
One of the top games in the nation is going to be when the number seven ranked Red Raiders head on the road to play the Sun Devils. Even though Arizona State is coming off a blowout loss last week, they are expected to have their starting quarterback Sam Leavitt back under center and that will change things.
This is going to be a hard matchup for Texas Tech on the road, and the Sun Devils will be seeking to keep their hopes in the Big 12 alive with a big victory at home. While the spread for this game is over a touchdown, the Red Raiders shouldn’t sleep on a hungry Sun Devils team.
Utah Utes @ BYU Cougars
Easily the top game of the week in the conference and the one that Iowa State should have their eyes on is the Top 25 showdown between the Utes and the Cougars. After an early-season loss to the Red Raiders, the Utes are back in the Top 25 and seeking a signature road win of their own against the Cougars.
This game will have some extra meaning for the Cyclones, as BYU will be facing them after their bye week. A challenging game against Utah might just make Week 9 a bit easier for the Cyclones, and they will take all the help they can get.