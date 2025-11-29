Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Iowa State Cyclones will be getting set for their final game of the regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Coming into Week 14, the Cyclones likely aren’t where they wanted to be or thought they would be at this stage of the season. This was a team that started the year 5-0 and was comfortably ranked in the AP Top 25. However, four straight losses jolted them from the Top 25 and also cost them a chance to compete for a Big 12 title.
Winning the conference felt like the goal for the team coming into the year, and this final game of the season will, unfortunately, have no meaning for that quest. Even though the team is just playing for pride at this point, getting to the eight-win mark would be a nice accomplishment. As the team gets set for the matchup, here are three bold predictions.
Carson Hansen Hits Milestone
It has been a fantastic season for Hansen this year, and he will be looking to cap it off on a strong note. The junior running back feels like he is automatically going to be rushing for over 100 yards lately, and Iowa State will be hoping that continues.
If Hansen can put together a strong performance, he has a great chance of reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the year. While he could accomplish that in a bowl game, he will get it done against a poor defense for the Cowboys.
Prediction: Hansen rushes for more than 159 yards to get to 1,000
Multiple Pass-Catchers Hit 500-Yard Mark
Even though the passing offense has had some struggles for the Cyclones this year, they have a chance to finish the regular season on a positive note. Currently, both Chase Sowell and Benjamin Brahmer are over 400 yards receiving on the year, and getting to the 500-yard mark would be a nice accomplishment.
After seeing some talented receivers head to the NFL from the team last year, Iowa State knew the unit wouldn’t be as strong. However, with Brahmer, especially at the tight end position, it has been a nice year for some pass-catchers.
Prediction: Chase Sowell and Benjamin Brahmer each get to 500 receiving yards.
Becht Shines to Close it Out
It has been an interesting season for the talented junior quarterback. To start the year, he was playing some excellent football. Perhaps he hasn’t been 100 percent healthy the entire time, but it was a vintage Becht performance against the Kansas Jayhawks.
This will be another favorable matchup for the junior signal caller to have a good game, and based on how he looked in Week 13, he should be prepared for another good outing.