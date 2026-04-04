Three Early Reasons Why Iowa State Basketball Can Reach Final Four Next Year

The Iowa State Cyclones might have seen their 2025-26 season end sooner than they would have liked, but there is reason to believe they can continue to head in the right direction.

This season, the Cyclones got off to a fantastic start with a 16-0 record. The strong start to the campaign saw them reach number two in the country. However, as conference play began in the Big 12, Iowa State struggled on the road.

While there were some struggles heading into the Big 12 tournament in this area, they really turned it on and played some great basketball in the conference tournament, before being eliminated by the Arizona Wildcats on a buzzer-beater.

With some newfound momentum heading into the NCAA tournament, hopes were high for the program. Unfortunately, an injury to Joshua Jefferson in the first minutes of their opening game limited their upset. Ultimately, they were eliminated by the Tennessee Volunteers, ending their season. Now, the team will start looking ahead to next year, which, which will begin with recruiting and the transfer portal.

Great Coach

Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger | David Banks-Imagn Images

Despite one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball being available in North Carolina, head coach T.J. Otzelberger reaffirmed his commitment to the program and what they are building in Ames.

Since coming to Iowa State, he has been in the NCAA tournament for five straight years and has reached the Sweet 16 three times. This campaign really felt like the one that they could have reached the Elite 8, but the injury to Jefferson was too much to overcome. As one of the best coaches in college basketball, Otzelberger is building something special for the Cyclones, and it’s just a matter of time before he reaches a Final Four.

Returning Backcourt

Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In order to be a good basketball team in March, it is critical to have good guard play. While Tamin Lipsey will no longer be playing, the team should be bringing back two freshmen in Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon.

Both of these guards played significant roles for the team this season, and Toure was a starter all season. Now, with a plethora of experience for both of them, they very well could be the starting backcourt together. This duo could end up being one of the best in the country if they develop from their first year to their second year.

Potential of Milan Return

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Cyclones know that they won’t have two of their top players returning, the possibility of Milan Momcilovic coming back is still there. While he did declare for the NBA, he reserved the right to come back to college, and that is a good thing for Iowa State. The talented shooter was a difference maker for the team, and his role as a senior helping lead this group would be ideal. While a potential return likely hinges on what NBA scouts tell him, coming back for one more year in college does make sense.