Three Key Takeaways from Iowa State Cyclones' Loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a significant loss on Saturday to the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders. Following the loss, there are some uncertainties for the program.

After a poor first half once again for Iowa State, they were unable to overcome a slow start and mount a comeback against the Red Raiders. Despite cutting the lead to six points in the second half and building a ton of momentum, Iowa State was never able to get over the hump in this game.

With it being their fifth loss in conference play, there are going to be some noticeable ramifications for this loss, both for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament. Here are three takeaways from the defeat on Saturday.

First Loss at Home

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hilton Coliseum has been a safe haven for the Cyclones this season, with an undefeated record at home until the Red Raiders came to town. A lot of credit has to go to Texas Tech in this one. Despite being a significant road underdog without their best player, they put together a fantastic game and earned the victory. While the road hasn’t been kind to Iowa State this year, they will finish with a great home record once again. Even though they lost on Saturday, Hilton has been kind to them in recent years.

Toure Struggling

Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

One of the main problems with the Cyclones currently is the performance of their talented freshman Killyan Toure. The young guard has been an important part of the team this year, but his shooting has regressed quite a bit. The Red Raiders were letting him shoot on Saturday, and he was unable to make them pay.

Due to his inability to hit open shots from the perimeter, the spacing for Iowa State has become a problem. Furthermore, teams have also been able to send double teams at other stars for the Cyclones.

No More One Seed

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the loss at home, this will likely take the Cyclones off the one-line for good heading into the NCAA tournament. With a lot of other teams around the nation playing well, it felt like Iowa State had to win these next three games to close out the regular season.

While a win against the Arizona Wildcats would help, they might need to win the Big 12 tournament now to get back into the conversation. That is certainly possible, but it will be no easy task. Unfortunately, it feels like a two-seed will be coming for the Cyclones heading into March Madness.