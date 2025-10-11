Three Players Iowa State Cyclones Must Stop from Colorado Buffaloes in Week 7
As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for an important matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes, they are going to be focused on trying to slow down what can be a talented offense. After the disastrous performance from the defense in Week 6, they will certainly be seeking to bounce back.
It was a highly disappointing showing for the defense of the Cyclones in Week 6. This was a unit that simply couldn’t get the job done on the road and there is reason to be concerned. With injuries mounting in the secondary and a run defense that looked lost, Iowa State has to get a better showing in Week 7.
Despite their record being under .500, there is some good talent on this Colorado team, especially on offense. Here are three players that the Cyclones must stop if they are going to pull off the road victory.
Micah Welch
Even though Colorado might not be known for their potent rushing attack, it has improved this year. Behind a much better offensive line than in 2024, Micah Welch has had a nice campaign so far this season. The sophomore has totaled 250 rushing yards and one rushing score so far. After the Cyclones’ defense was torched on the ground in Week 6, the Buffaloes will undoubtedly be trying to replicate that.
Omarion Miller
While there is a trio of good wide receivers for the Buffaloes, it is Omarion Miller who leads the group in receiving yards and receptions. The junior is coming off his best game of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road, helping separate himself a bit as the top option. So far this year, he has totaled 17 receptions, 289 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.
Due to the secondary being banged up for the Cyclones, stopping what can be a talented group of wide receivers might be challenging with depth being an issue for the defense. Miller has proven to have a lot of talent and could be a difference-maker.
Kaidon Salter
It has been a little bit of an up-and-down season for the senior quarterback for the Buffaloes, especially when it comes to throwing the football. In five games, he has totaled 901 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. Those numbers aren’t fantastic, but he flashes potential at times. Where he can really shine is with his legs.
Even though the passing numbers aren't significant, he has totaled five rushing scores so far this year. Containing the senior quarterback will be necessary for the defense in this one, especially considering their recent struggles against the run.