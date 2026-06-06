Three Questions Surrounding Iowa State Football's Cameron Pettaway

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to have a completely revamped run game next season. With a new coach, and a new RB1, things are going to be very different for the Cyclones on the ground.

This season, Iowa State’s top running back will likely be Cameron Pettaway. After a stellar freshman season putting up 365 rush yards for the Bowling Green Falcons, Pettaway now heads to the Cyclones with hopes of being a top running back in the Big 12 in the future. Being young, he’s a project, and one that can definitely go Iowa State’s way and become a key player over the next couple years.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Pettaway going into the 2026 season with the Cyclones.

Can he get into the endzone on the ground?

Pettaway had a pretty solid freshman season, getting a solid number of yards in each game. But the one critique of his game has been his inability to get into the endzone on the ground. He got two touchdowns last season in the air, but needs to be able to contribute in the red zone via the ground. If he’s able to do so, things will get a lot easier for Iowa State next season. But if not, the offense may get one dimensional in scoring position, and make things a lot tougher when it matters most.

How will his receiving help the Cyclones?

The Iowa State Cyclones mascot | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pettaway is an underrated receiving threat. Like mentioned earlier, he contributed two touchdowns, and also added 139 yards. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor is going to spend time on the ground running the football, which could potentially open up a spot for Pettaway to become a receiving threat. That could significantly help out Iowa State when it comes to opening up the field and allowing space for players to flourish.

Can he stay healthy?

Pettaway had a great freshman season, but it was cut short due to injury. He missed three games, missing a month of gametime in the later portion of the season. Those make his numbers even more impressive, as playing 12 games would have given him an extra 100+ yards on the year. The reality is, Pettaway can be a great player, but he’s going to have to play every game to fulfil his potential. Iowa State absolutely needs Pettaway to be at his best next season, or things are going to get very one dimensional throughout the year.