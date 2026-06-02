Three Questions Surrounding Iowa State Football Star Isaac Terrell

Over the offseason, the Iowa State Cyclones lost their then head coach, Matt Campbell, who left for the Penn State Nittany Lions. They decided that it would be best to hire Washington State Cougars head coach, Jimmy Rogers, as his replacement to usher in a new era.

Rogers looks like a great hire. His coaching scheme, defensive mindset, and winning mentality is perfect for a school like Iowa State. But the interesting thing is, a player that he brought along may be one of the best parts of the hire.

Along with Rogers, Iowa State poached many Washington State players, with one being Isaac Terrell, who likely will be the Cyclones’ best player next season. After getting 15 tackles, seven sacks, and a forced fumble, he looks to be the leader of a defensive line that looks to change games.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Terrell entering the 2026 season.

Can Terrell continue to force fumbles?

Last season, Terrell forced a big fumble in a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. But it ended up being his only one of the season. This year, Iowa State has a solid defense, but not many players that have proven to be able to force turnovers. With Terrell being the best defender on the roster, he has to be a guy that can give the Cyclones extra possessions, which will certainly help them win games next season.

Can Terrell be Iowa State’s defensive leader?

Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell | James Snook-Imagn Images

As a former player under Rogers, Terrell needs to be a leader in the locker room. He’s the best defender on the team, and probably the most proven player of any on this Cyclones roster as a whole. With a defense that is in need of a leader, Terrell has to emerge as that guy, both on the field and in the locker room. Surely, Rogers has let Terrell know how important he is going to have to be as a leader next year.

Can Terrell Hhine in Big Moments?

In college football or really sports in general, people typically have their best games against weak competition. But not Terrell. By far his best game of the season was against Ole Miss, where along with a forced fumble he also got two sacks and five tackles. Terrell shines in the big games, and he’s going to need to continue that next season. Iowa State will have to go on the road to play the BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, and Iowa Hawkeyes, while also hosting teams like the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home. Terrell needs to shine in those big moments.