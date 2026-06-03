Three Questions Surrounding Jaylen Raynor Before the 2026 Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have a new sheriff in town, and his name is Jaylen Raynor. After three successful seasons at the Arkansas State Red Wolves, putting up consistently great numbers, and even staying in a game against the Cyclones last season, he finds himself with Iowa State, hoping to turn around a program that has low expectations. There has been a plethora of iconic quarterbacks come through Jack Trice Stadium, and Raynor hopes to be the next one.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Raynor leading into the 2026 season.

Will He Be a Dual-Threat?

Raynor is obviously great in the air, and he’s proven that throughout his time with Arkansas State. But he’s actually really good on the ground as well. He had 423 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last year, showcasing that he can control games in any way he wants. However, that was at the Group of Five level.

Now playing Power Four football with the Cyclones, he’s going to have to do that against tougher and more physical competition. He’s going to have less time, get hit harder, and will have to run with purpose even more than he did with the Red Wolves. He definitely can perform at a higher level, and I expect him to, but there’s also a possibility that he doesn’t.

Can He Be a Leader?

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not easy for transfers to come in and immediately become the leader and face of the program. But that’s certainly the case with the Cyclones. Raynor is going to have to be a star for Iowa State, and one that they rely on. In the locker room and on the field, he’s going to have to be a leader, and if not, it’s hard to believe others will. Raynor has a lot of pressure on and off the field, but he definitely can rise to the occasion and become the man the Cyclones need.

Can He Be Consistent When Things Go Wrong?

Raynor was great last season, and there is very little to complain about his game. But there were times that he made questionable mistakes in the air, leading to interceptions. He finished with 11 on the year, and a few definitely seemed avoidable. Early in the season, Iowa State will have lots of pressure, as their roster is completely different. If Raynor is throwing interceptions, it’s going to make the first few weeks of the season a lot tougher than they need to be.