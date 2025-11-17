Where Did Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Place in Week 2 of AP Top 25 Poll?
The Iowa State Cyclones have started their basketball season on a very positive note with an undefeated record through three games.
While it is still very early in the year, early indications are that the Cyclones are going to be a strong team during the 2025-26 campaign and could make some noise in the Big 12. This is going to be one of the most challenging conferences in the country, but Iowa State has the talent and depth to be up for the occasion.
So far, the Cyclones might not have played the hardest of schedules early on, but they do have a statement win over a good team from the SEC. This past week, Iowa State was able to handle the Mississippi State Bulldogs relatively easily, winning by 16 points. The victory was their first statement win of the season and proved that the Cyclones are going to be a force.
However, that was the only game that the team played this past week, and it unfortunately didn’t help them move up in the AP Poll. Last week, they were ranked 16th, and despite the impressive win, that is where they remain.
Not Moving Up is Surprising
With some teams ahead of them already having one loss, it feels like just a matter of time before the Cyclones are able to make a push closer to the Top 10. While they will have a game this Monday against Stonehill, a victory against them likely won’t move the needle much.
However, after that matchup, they will be heading to Las Vegas for a massive tournament against some quality opponents. Iowa State will be facing, for sure, the St John’s Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays from the Big East. The Red Storm, especially, are considered to be one of the best teams in the country and are ranked 14th currently.
Even though the move up might not happen this coming week, the tournament in Vegas will be a fantastic test for the program. A good showing in that would help their resume come March and also prove to the Big 12 that they are a team to fear.
While the current ranking of 16th might not be fair, there are going to be plenty of big games coming up for the program to try and get into the Top 10 in the coming weeks and months.