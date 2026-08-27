Why Aiden Flora Can Be Breakout Star for Iowa State Football

With the start of the college football season right around the corner for the Iowa State Cyclones, the program will be excited to get back on the field with their new-look roster.

Following one of the hardest offseasons in program history, Week 1 is nearly here for the Cyclones, and the team will be hoping to start out this new era with Jimmy Rogers on a positive note.

Fortunately, the first game of the season will be one of the easiest ones for the Cyclones against Southeast Missouri State at home. This will be a good opportunity for the team to see what all of the new faces can do and really establish some roles before the CyHawk game in Week 2 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

With all of the new players on the roster, it is going to take some time to figure out what this team can be this season. However, one returning player who will have a significant role is running back Aiden Flora. Rogers and the coaching staff will be hoping for a lot from the sophomore, despite not having a ton of experience in the backfield.

Why Flora Can Be a Breakout Star

Iowa State Cyclones' kick returner Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball against Kansas during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though the young running back really didn’t see much time on offense last year behind Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, he was an important part of the special teams group and made an impact there.

Now, he figures to be the starting running back for the Cyclones in 2026 and, with a major increase in his role, figures to be a logical choice as a breakout star.

Even though Iowa State has a good quarterback in Jaylen Raynor, this still figures to be a team that is going to be looking to run the football, play good defense, and keep games close going into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones are going to be outmatched talent-wise in many of their matchups, and limiting possessions for the team will be key. However, if they are able to run the football effectively, that would help raise their ceiling.

While it will likely be Flora getting a majority of the work, he is going to be pushed by some talent in the running back room. Cameron Pettaway will certainly have a role in the offense after coming over from Bowling Green following a strong freshman campaign.

Overall, Flora will certainly be a name to watch for the Cyclones this year, and the program will be hoping that one of the few players who did stay will make a positive impact for them.