Why Iowa State Cyclones Can Play Spoiler Against TCU Horned Frogs
The Iowa State Cyclones will be entering Week 11 on a four-game losing streak with a very tough matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road.
Even when the Cyclones were 5-0 and ranked 14th in the nation, this felt like a game that could be a bit of a problem for them against a quality opponent on the road. Since then, things have only gotten worse for the program, with injuries really piling up and the team making a ton of mistakes.
While their record might be 5-4 currently, there is still talent on Iowa State, and most of the recent losses could have gone the other way if the team didn’t hurt themselves. However, cleaning up mistakes and getting big performances from key players on the road against a good Horned Frogs team feels unlikely.
Despite some of the struggles, the Big 12 has seen some wild games and a few upsets so far this campaign. Now, the Cyclones will be looking to be the team that is going to upset an opponent, and they should still be considered dangerous.
Can the Cyclones Play Spoiler?
Even though there are a lot of things going against Iowa State heading into this matchup, there is still reason to believe that they can compete. While the defense is going to have a tough time stopping Josh Hoover and the TCU offense, the offense of the Cyclones has also shown an ability to be prolific.
The rushing attack for Iowa State, led by Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, has been excellent, even during the losing streak. Sama is expected to have a much larger role this week after not being 100 percent against the BYU Cougars. This combination could help control the time of possession and key the Horned Frogs’ offense off the field.
Furthermore, while the rushing attack has been strong, the team will need more from their junior quarterback, Rocco Becht. In the last three weeks, he has simply not played well, and it has cost the team. With five interceptions during that span and at least one in each game, the signal caller turning it over has had a negative impact on Iowa State.
Despite those struggles, this is a favorable matchup for him, and perhaps it will be the week he snaps out of his funk. If the Cyclones are going to pull off a win, it will likely have to be in a shootout, and that would require a strong performance from Becht.