EA Sports College Football 27 is right around the corner, and fans can’t wait to play the new edition of the game. With new features including NIL, stadium builder, and a revamped road to glory, the game is once again going to be better than ever.

But of course, the main game mode that most fans like to play is dynasty. And the Iowa State Cyclones may be the perfect team to rebuild in College Football 27.

Iowa State is entering a new era. After former head coach, Matt Campbell, left for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones have now hired Jimmy Rogers to take over the program. In the video game, you can start the dynasty fresh, with a new roster, a new coach, and new goals.

Speaking of the roster, Iowa State has tons of young, intriguing talent for next season. They have Cameron Pettaway, a freshman All-American who still has three years of eligibility, Omari Hayes who still has two years left, and Montreze Smith who still has three years, and a young offensive line as well. This team has a lot of fun young pieces.

The Cyclones fanbase is big, and they are passionate as well. Coming from Iowa, many midwestern college football fans pick Iowa State as their team. And their stadium backs that claim up. 61,500 seats is no small stadium by any means. The fans are rowdy, loud, and often have themes that look aesthetic as well.

In addition, the Cyclones’ jerseys are wonderful. Of course, they have their iconic home red uniforms, but also have away ones with red and yellow accents as well. Their blackout and whiteout jerseys are unbelievable as well, and super unique compared to the rest of the country. Their throwback uniform perfectly becomes the final touch to a perfect collection. Those are going to be very fun to use in game.

Overall, Iowa State is quite the team to use in College Football 27. It’s not the flashiest program, or one that can compete for a championship in year one, but a process that will take some time, but lead to great results. If you want a team that is entering a new era, has intriguing young talent, has a big fanbase and stadium, and provides jerseys that look great, you have to perfect the program to rebuild in the new video game coming this summer.