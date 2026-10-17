Why Iowa State Football's Bye Week Has Come at a Good Time

The Iowa State Cyclones have entered their bye week with a 3-3 record, and the team will be hoping to continue to improve in this new era for the program.

Coming into the 2026 season, there was no shortage of question marks surrounding the program. Jimmy Rogers was quickly hired after Matt Campbell departed for Penn State, but he inherited a tough situation.

Most of the team entered the transfer portal, leaving Rogers and his new coaching staff a ton of work to do. The Cyclones were able to bring in players to field a roster, but the talent level was obviously diminished.

However, Rogers has proven to be a good coach early on in his career and is capable of getting the best out of his players. So far, the Cyclones have been able to win three games, with one of the more important ones being a thrilling showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Now, with the team at .500, they will be on their bye in Week 7.

Bye Week Comes at a Good Time

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) Hans the ball off to running back Aiden Flora (21) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Cyclones being right in the middle of their 12-game regular season schedule, the bye week comes at a good time. While the argument could be made that it would have been better for the bye to be a bit earlier with all of the new faces, getting the rest at the midway point will be beneficial.

When Iowa State does return from their bye, they are going to be met with a few really tough conference games, starting with a matchup on the road against the Arizona Wildcats.

Following that matchup, it will be a home game against the 18th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Then, it will be back on the road for a matchup against the Baylor Bears.

If the Cyclones are going to be able to reach the six-win mark, they need to be able to find a win in one of those three games. Unfortunately, that is going to be easier said than done.

However, this is an Iowa State team that has played some good opponents pretty tough so far. The Cyclones have an identity of running the football and playing some good defense. That combination has been able to keep Iowa State in games, but they will need more from their offense if they are going to become bowl-eligible.

Hopefully, the bye week will allow the team to rest up and improve for the second half of the season. Making a bowl game would be a great accomplishment for the team considering all that they lost, but it won’t be easy.