Why Milan Momcilovic Should Pick Iowa State Basketball Over Kentucky and Arizona

Over the last few weeks, there has been some speculation that former Iowa State Cyclone star Milan Momcilovic may return to college, and potentially find himself in a great situation that can not only build his draft stock, but get him paid as well.

Most people are expecting Momcilovic to head to the Kentucky Wildcats, a school that has been struggling to find talent over the offseason. In a desperate manner, head coach Mark Pope hopes that Momcilovic will undeclare from the draft and head to Kentucky. He also could head to the Arizona Wildcats, who have recently gained interest. But it’s not confirmed, and people do believe that Momcilovic could stay in Ames, IA next season.

Momcilovic has been a three-year player under T.J. Otzelberger at Iowa State. As a freshman, he averaged 10.9 points per game, bringing it up to 11.5 points as a sophomore. He was a solid three-point shooter as well, shooting at 35.9% and 39.6%, respectively.

But it was in his junior season that he broke out, proving himself to the entire nation. He averaged 16.9 points per game, shooting an unbelievable 48.7% from beyond the arc. It was a historical season from the big man, who showcased everything throughout the season. His shooting was there, he proved himself in the post, and found ways to create open shots all around the court.

But after the season, he announced that he would be declaring for the NBA Draft, as well as the transfer portal. If he returns to college, it’s going to be a three-horse race between Kentucky, Arizona, and his former squad, Iowa State.

Why Momcilovic Should Come Back

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Momcilovic needs to return to the Cyclones. Over the last few years, he has showcased that he perfectly works in Otzelberger’s system, and is becoming a better defender over time. In addition, Iowa State is a better team than the Wildcats, and that was showcased in the second round of the March Madness, where the Cyclones dominated by 19 points.

In addition, while Arizona beat Iowa State twice, their frontcourt depth may cause Momcilovic to get limited minutes. If Momcilovic wants to compete for a national championship, continue to play in a place that has worked out great, be the star, and wants to overall increase his draft stock, he has to come back to Ames.

All three are great options, and Momcilovic, being such an impressive player, will certainly perform well wherever he decides to go. However, Iowa State is definitely the right option for him next season if he wants to get the absolute best out of his unique and incredible game.