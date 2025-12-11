Will Slagle Drawing Interest From Multiple Schools Following Decommitment

The Iowa State Cyclones recently lost one of their top recruits from their 2027 class as the ripple effect of Matt Campbell's leaving continues.

As expected, the Cyclones are starting to lose some of their players who were recruited by their former coach. This should come as no surprise with how college football is these days, and the players will be seeking other opportunities.

Just because some of their players are leaving, that doesn’t mean that new head coach Jimmy Rogers won’t be able to convince them to come back to the program. However, these young players should be doing their due diligence following Campbell's leaving the program, with the former head coach being a significant reason why they came in the first place.

Rogers will likely try to operate in the same area as Campbell was able to have success in terms of recruiting, and he will have to establish himself as a new face. Recently, the team saw a key recruit from the 2027 decommit and made himself available once again. Four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle was one of the top players of the early 2027 class, and Rogers will now have some competition to try to bring him back.

Slagle Drawing Interest

Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As expected, with Slagle being a highly regarded player, he has already started to draw interest from other schools. Recently, Sean Bock of 247Sports already wrote about him drawing interest from the rival Iowa Hawkeyes. Furthermore, Campbell and the Nittany Lions are going to be in the mix for him as well.

The commitment from Slagle was a big deal for the Cyclones and convincing him to recommit would be a massive win for Rogers. Iowa State doesn’t land many four-star prospects, and he was regarded as one of the best players in the state and at his position.

Losing him to an in-state rival like the Hawkeyes would be a tough blow and not a good sign of things to come. Rogers has to be able to win those recruiting battles for in-state prospects, and that might be starting right away with Slagle.

In terms of potential interest from Penn State, they will undoubtedly be a factor in this as well. Slagle obviously liked the vision that Campbell had for Iowa State, and he might be able to sell the talented lineman on an even better one with the Nittany Lions. Overall, competition for Slagle is going to be stiff, and the Cyclones need to find a way to get him back.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: